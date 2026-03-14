Interval Partners LP Has $134.34 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,413 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interval Partners LP owned 1.25% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $134,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:WMS opened at $137.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $179.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $693.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WMS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $176.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc (NYSE: WMS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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