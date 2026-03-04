Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million.

Shares of SLNG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 103.22 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 37.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered Stabilis Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stabilis Solutions presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ: SLNG) is a U.S.-based marketer and distributor of cryogenic liquid products and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates a nationwide network of terminals and bulk delivery assets, supplying industrial gases such as liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty products including carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Stabilis Solutions serves a broad array of end markets—from food and beverage processing to environmental applications and power generation—by ensuring a reliable chain of custody from production to point of use.

In addition to its cryogenic gas portfolio, Stabilis Solutions has developed a growing LNG business, providing clean-fuel solutions for heavy-duty transportation and on-site energy needs.

