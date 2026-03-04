Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,443 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 22,250 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TYD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,221. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $325,000.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC is the Fund’s investment adviser.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.