Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 225,430 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 29th total of 167,618 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 89,176 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 124,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VRP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. 1,001,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,268. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

