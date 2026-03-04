Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.060–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.5 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.65 target price on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 624,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $299.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.42. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $236.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.30 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.39%.Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 397,216 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $8,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 211,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in the recruitment, placement and management of nursing and allied health professionals on both a travel and permanent basis. Through its integrated platform, Cross Country Healthcare serves hospitals, health systems, and long-term care facilities by matching qualified clinical talent with patient care needs across diverse care settings.

The company’s core service offerings include travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem staffing, permanent placement services, and managed services programs.

