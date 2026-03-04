CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.66 and last traded at $79.50. 25,010,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 27,736,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

CRWV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,738,461.80. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $24,679,687.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,336,165 shares of company stock worth $372,860,338.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after buying an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

