enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Down 16.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) traded down 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$3.06. 1,117,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 557,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

Separately, Northland Securities raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.86.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

