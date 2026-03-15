Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP reduced its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,593 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,189 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $40,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Joby Aviation by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,412 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $12,471,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $12,017,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $84,365.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 159,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,584.76. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $33,189.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,742. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,509 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,334. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.81.

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Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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