Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $50,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.82 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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