Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 28,173 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $56,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,844,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $951,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

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AppLovin Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $458.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.04. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

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More AppLovin News

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Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

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