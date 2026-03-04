Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $12.00. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 8,883 shares trading hands.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 12.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $307.28 million for the quarter.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country’s most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company’s core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

