Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,499 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 29th total of 2,996 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company’s lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

