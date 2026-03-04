JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) CEO Sells $1,299,503.34 in Stock

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Deck sold 8,634 shares of JBT Marel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $1,299,503.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,215,160.17. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JBT Marel Stock Up 1.2%

JBT Marel stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.87. 427,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,351. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the third quarter valued at $12,034,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBTM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Report on JBTM

JBT Marel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.