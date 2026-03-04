Strauss Zelnick Sells 52,054 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total transaction of $11,160,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 178,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Strauss Zelnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $1,701,715.36.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6%

TTWO stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day moving average is $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.56 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.44.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,362,000 after purchasing an additional 390,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,525,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

