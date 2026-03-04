Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $525,475.08 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $525,475.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $372,888.36. The trade was a 58.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
KTOS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. 3,327,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 685.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
