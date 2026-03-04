Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $525,475.08 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $525,475.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $372,888.36. The trade was a 58.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. 3,327,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 685.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,701.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,593,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

