Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Short Interest Update

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,444 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 29th total of 35,062 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,227,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 2,785.0% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 171,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 165,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 152,946 shares during the period.

Get Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF alerts:

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 151,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.96. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $45.13.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.2048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

Featured Stories

