First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,543 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 29th total of 19,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,024 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $20.09 on Wednesday. 408,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation. FUMB was launched on Nov 1, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

