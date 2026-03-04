Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 96,589,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 99,684,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONDS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,188,786.05. This trade represents a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,981.88. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 556,605 shares of company stock worth $5,385,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Ondas by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

