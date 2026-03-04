Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8%

NEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 325,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,503. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal bonds, focusing on securities that enjoy strong credit quality and are issued by states, municipalities and public authorities across the United States.

In constructing its portfolio, NEA emphasizes bonds that are rated investment grade by one or more major rating agencies, with an aim to balance income generation and risk management.

