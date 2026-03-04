Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NQP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania state income taxes. Launched in the early 1980s, the Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local government entities within Pennsylvania, targeting bonds that finance public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and utility projects.

Under its 80% asset policy, the Fund allocates the majority of its portfolio to bonds rated ‘BBB’ or higher, emphasizing general obligation and revenue-secured municipal debt.

