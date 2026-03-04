Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 3,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, with an emphasis on bonds issued by state and local governments and agencies in Massachusetts. Its portfolio includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments that meet the fund’s credit quality standards.

As part of the Nuveen family of investment products, the fund is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed income team.

