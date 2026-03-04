Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NXJ remained flat at $12.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NXJ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA Global Asset Management. Established to serve investors seeking tax-advantaged income, the fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed-income team. It draws on Nuveen’s longstanding expertise in the municipal bond market to construct a portfolio aligned with its stated objectives.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes.

