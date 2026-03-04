First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. First Acceptance had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $99.91 million during the quarter.

First Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FACO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 30,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817. The company has a market cap of $164.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation (OTCMKTS: FACO) is a specialty underwriter that focuses on directly marketed print and supplemental health insurance products. Through a network of postal and digital marketing channels, the company offers fixed indemnity medical plans designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. In addition to core health insurance plans, First Acceptance markets a variety of supplemental coverage options, including dental, accident and critical illness policies.

Beyond its print health business, First Acceptance operates an insurance risk retention group that enables member organizations to pool risk and purchase liability and healthcare benefit programs.

