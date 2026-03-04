Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

ETJ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 74,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,751. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 873,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) is a closed-end management investment company launched in November 2008 and managed by Eaton Vance Advisors, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley. The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of monthly distributable income with an element of capital preservation. It seeks to achieve this through a diversified portfolio of equity securities combined with a systematic option overlay strategy.

The core equity allocation is invested primarily in dividend-paying common stocks of large- and mid-cap companies across a range of sectors, including financials, technology, industrials and consumer staples.

