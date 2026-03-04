Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 29,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,687. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular United States federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments and their agencies. It may also hold tender option bonds and other municipal derivatives to help manage duration and enhance yield.

Managed by Eaton Vance Management, a leading asset management firm with a history dating back to 1924, the fund leverages the firm’s experience in fixed-income investing.

