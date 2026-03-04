Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.740-3.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Okta also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.840-0.860 EPS.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,554. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. Okta has a 52 week low of $68.77 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.87 million. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $1,026,574.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $203,319.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,850.40. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $3,385,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Okta

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

