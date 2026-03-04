Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,807,128 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 29th total of 2,133,094 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,241.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 554,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group?oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long?term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.