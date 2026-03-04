Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,485 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 29th total of 71,404 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.4031 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

