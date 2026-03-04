Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $16.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036,243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,618,000 after purchasing an additional 593,784 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 615.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,280,000 after purchasing an additional 250,498 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,330,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 164,882 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

