Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,583,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $379.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $427.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.