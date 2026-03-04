DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Shares Purchased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,343 shares in the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5,515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP now owns 1,524,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,006,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,263,000 after buying an additional 869,566 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.33%.

Positive Sentiment: Director buying: Gregory T. Lucier purchased 22,445 shares on March 3 (~$14.03) after buying 27,555 shares on March 2 (~$14.24), bringing his reported holdings to ~50,000 shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that often supports the share price. Director purchase – InsiderTrades

Short?interest data in recent reports appears anomalous (reports show zero / NaN changes) — treat those short?interest updates as reporting noise rather than a real short?squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals still show friction: Q4 report (Feb. 26) included a slight EPS miss ($0.27 vs. $0.28) and a negative net margin, reminders that profitability and margin recovery remain key risks for longer?term upside. MarketBeat XRAY summary

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

