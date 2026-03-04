Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,722 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,583,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of MU opened at $379.68 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $427.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.83.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

