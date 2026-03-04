Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.42.

Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

ACN opened at $209.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Read More

