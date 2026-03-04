Terex Corporation (TEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 19th

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Terex to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. Terex has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Terex Company Profile

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.