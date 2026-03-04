Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,226 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,226 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

COWZ stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

