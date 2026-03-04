Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGIE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 479,447 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 987,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,775 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $24,379,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGIE opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

