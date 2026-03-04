Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.