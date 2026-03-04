Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,664,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,430,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,180,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 462,228 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,939,000 after acquiring an additional 227,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after acquiring an additional 173,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $312.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $321.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

