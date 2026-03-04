B2Gold Corp. (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 19th

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.55. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.62 and a 52 week high of C$8.60.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About B2Gold

In related news, insider Randall Chatwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,942.75. This trade represents a 76.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider William Lytle sold 272,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.32, for a total transaction of C$2,266,143.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$324,272. The trade was a 87.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,759. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

