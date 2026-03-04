Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of RVT opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Royce Small-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Get Royce Small-Cap Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Small-Cap Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.