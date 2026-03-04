B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

TSE:BTO opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.55. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.62 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

