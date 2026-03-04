WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $126.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $116.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

NYSE:WEC opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930,704. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

