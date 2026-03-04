Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE EVN opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $11.23.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. By focusing on tax-exempt income, EVN aims to deliver attractive after-tax yields to individual and institutional investors.
The fund’s portfolio is diversified across sectors such as general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, essential service issuers and housing finance agencies.
