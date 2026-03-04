John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

HTD opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. The fund seeks to provide investors with tax-advantaged monthly income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equities and taxable debt securities. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HTD and is structured to offer enhanced income opportunities compared to traditional equity or bond portfolios.

The fund’s primary investment strategy combines equity and fixed-income exposure.

