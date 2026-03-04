Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price target on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of STVN opened at €14.74 on Wednesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.91 and a fifty-two week high of €28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Stevanato Group



Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

