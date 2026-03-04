Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $353.14 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s advance in High-NA EUV lithography strengthens the long-term capacity and technology roadmap for leaders like TSMC — a structural tailwind for advanced-node demand. Read More.

ASML’s advance in High-NA EUV lithography strengthens the long-term capacity and technology roadmap for leaders like TSMC — a structural tailwind for advanced-node demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Weekly market commentary picked integrated circuit foundries (the sector TSMC sits in) as a focus for the week, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Weekly market commentary picked integrated circuit foundries (the sector TSMC sits in) as a focus for the week, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven risk-off: escalating Iran-related headlines accelerated a tech selloff and drove flows out of cyclical and high-valuation names, pressuring TSMC. Read More.

Headline-driven risk-off: escalating Iran-related headlines accelerated a tech selloff and drove flows out of cyclical and high-valuation names, pressuring TSMC. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional repositioning: several large fund holders trimmed TSMC exposure in recent filings, a dynamic cited in market write-ups as amplifying the stock’s decline. That institutional selling raises near-term supply in the market. Read More.

Institutional repositioning: several large fund holders trimmed TSMC exposure in recent filings, a dynamic cited in market write-ups as amplifying the stock’s decline. That institutional selling raises near-term supply in the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and sector spillover: analysts and market trackers note the move looks like profit-taking after a strong AI-driven run; semiconductor bellwethers’ post-earnings volatility can spill over to suppliers such as TSMC. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.