Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 457.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $115.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Jim Cramer reiterated his bullish stance on Starbucks, which can support investor confidence and short-term buying interest.

Starbucks plans two major changes across ~1,000 stores in 2026 (seating/mugs and other in-store updates) aimed at improving the customer experience and traffic. This could help stabilize comp-store sales if execution drives frequency.

Starbucks is pushing trend-driven drinks into grocery and convenience channels, a revenue diversification move that can boost packaged-beverage sales and margins over time.

A consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from analysts provides supportive institutional sentiment and can limit downside in weak sessions.

Starbucks will open a corporate office in Nashville and relocate some supply‑chain roles from Seattle later this year. The move could lower costs and improve U.S. expansion execution, but also creates transitional costs and potential PR/headcount risks—so impact is mixed near term.

Industry peers are updating store formats (e.g., Schlotzsky's rebrand) — not directly Starbucks-specific but part of a broader quick‑service push to smaller footprints and pickup formats that could shift market dynamics slowly.

Analysis suggests closures and remodels have created openings for regional competitors, a near-term headwind to traffic and market share in affected neighborhoods.

Reports flag investor worry that changes to Starbucks' loyalty program may not deliver the expected financial benefits, risking slower spend per member or churn among frequent customers.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

