Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 97,967 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,967 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

