Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.20 Million in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $98,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,587,000 after buying an additional 529,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,728,000 after buying an additional 345,782 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 201,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 616.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 224,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.70. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.81.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

