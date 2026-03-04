Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.37 Million in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GENI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 9,191,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,595,000 after acquiring an additional 806,233 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,813,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,257,000 after purchasing an additional 107,083 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 6,811,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,838,000 after purchasing an additional 215,384 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 82.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,552,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.91.

GENI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $6.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

